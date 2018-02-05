Tahiti Village hiring for upcoming pool season

Tahiti Village is looking for lifeguards and pool bar employees for the upcoming season.

A job fair will be held on Wednesday from noon until 6 p.m. at the property on 7200 Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Warm Springs Road, inside the Kahiko Room.

The company is looking for people 21 years or older for the following positions: bartender, cocktail waitress, bar back, bar porter, and food runner. The company is also looking for lifeguards that are 16 years or older. The company said it is looking to fill more than 50 positions.

Job seekers should come dressed in fun pool attire and resumes. Department managers will meet with applicants and provide on the spot interviews.

To expedite the hiring process, job seekers can apply online here.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.