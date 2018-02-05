Las Vegas ranks third best place to celebrate Valentine's Day

Las Vegas and Henderson were ranked in the top 30 of best U.S. cities for Valentine's Day. (FOX5)

Las Vegas ranked as the third best city in the nation to celebrate Valentine's Day, according to a study by WalletHub.

The study found that Americans will collectively spend about $19.6 billion on gifts for the holiday, with the average person spending about $143.56.

WalletHub determined the most romantic and cost-effective cities for celebrating Valentine's Day by comparing 100 of the largest U.S. cities across metrics ranging from florists per capita to forecasted precipitation, to cost of a three-course meal for two.

Las Vegas ranked fifth for most florists per capita, third for activities, sixth for gift accessibility, and 40th for budget.

Henderson took the 29th spot and North Las Vegas made the list at 93.

San Francisco and San Diego took the top two spots in the study. Hialeah, Florida took the last spot.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.