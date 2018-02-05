Las Vegas officer's wife asks judge to block 1 October autopsy reports

Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a deadly shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The widow of a Las Vegas police officer killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history wants a Nevada judge to block media reports about redacted autopsy records made public last week about the 58 victims.

Clark County District Court Judge Richard Scotto plans a Feb. 12 hearing on a filing by lawyers for Veronica Hartfield about documents released last Wednesday under a media public records lawsuit.

Hartfield's attorney, Tony Sgro, didn't immediately respond Monday to messages.

He argues the records are confidential and protected health information under federal law.

Attorneys for media including The Associated Press argue that once personal identifiers are redacted, claims to privacy no longer apply.

The released documents black-out the case numbers, names, ages, hometowns and racial characteristics of victims of the Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Records relating to the shooter, Stephen Paddock, weren't made public.

