Man taken into custody after Las Vegas standoff

A man was taken into custody after a standoff on Feb. 5, 2018. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A man was taken into custody after a standoff in Las Vegas Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident at 370 East Harmon Avenue, near Koval Lane, for reports of a man and woman arguing in the complex.

When officers arrived, the man ran into an apartment and refused to come outside, police said. Officers spent time trying to convince the man to leave the apartment. Eventually, they were able to get him to the door and that's when officers took him into custody.

The woman had no visible injuries, police said.

Further details were not immediately released.

