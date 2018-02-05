Thousands of fans pack downtown Las Vegas for Super Bowl watch party

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoisting the Lombardi trophy for the first time in franchise history.

While the big game was thousands of miles away, there are lots of fans right here in the Las Vegas Valley celebrating the big win.

Every TV in town lit up, playing the Super Bowl. One of the biggest screens around was at The D in downtown Las Vegas.

“More hotels need to do something like this,” one woman at the party said. “They can open up the spots when they're not using it, why not?”

The big screen stood at more than 70 feet tall as a beacon for football fans across the city.

“It's so easy you don't have to clean up the dishes, you don't have to worry about how much people are drinking,” one woman who brought her family said. “It's very safe. I feel comfortable. I'm seeing people, meeting new friends!”

Most of the people at the party weren’t even Patriots or Eagles fans.

“You have a good time, we all get along,” a Steelers fan said. “It doesn't matter what team you're rooting for.”

“That's the part we love the most. We get to meet new people from all walks of life,” a Cowboys fan said.

Even though a local team isn’t in the game this year, fans hope this is a welcoming sign for the soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders.

“If they're having anything that they're thinking negative about Las Vegas, don't because this is going to be an open arms community for them,” a Vegas resident said.

