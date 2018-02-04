Las Vegas police respond to barricade in southwest Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas police respond to barricade in southwest Valley

A police vehicle blocks off the roadway near Rainbow and Starr on Feb. 4, 2018. (Source: Cherney Amhara/FOX5) A police vehicle blocks off the roadway near Rainbow and Starr on Feb. 4, 2018. (Source: Cherney Amhara/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas police said they are responding to a barricade in the southwest part of the Valley Sunday morning. 

Just after 7 a.m. police confirmed an active barricade south of Rainbow Boulevard and Starr Avenue. However, police later said the incident started just before midnight. 

SWAT and negotiators are at the scene with the suspect, police said. 

Police said the call initiated as a suicidal person. 

People in the area were evacuated, police said. 

Starr Avenue was closed from Rainbow Boulevard to Buffalo Drive, police said. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

