Hours-long barricade ends in southwest Las Vegas

A police vehicle blocks off the roadway near Rainbow and Starr on Feb. 4, 2018. (Source: Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

An hours-long barricade in the southwest portion of the Valley ended Sunday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Just after 7 a.m. police confirmed an active barricade south of Rainbow Boulevard and Starr Avenue. However, police later said the incident started just before midnight.

SWAT and negotiators were at the scene communication with the person, police said.

Police said the call initiated as a suicidal person.

People in the area were evacuated, police said.

Starr Avenue was closed from Rainbow Boulevard to Buffalo Drive, police said.

At 1:45 p.m., police said the barricade ended after the person came out of the home. The person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Further details were not immediately released. Lt. Grant Rogers of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department on Sunday said due to the fact that this was a mental health-related issue, no information about the individual's name, residence or place of work will be released.

