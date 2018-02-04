1 injured in fire at Las Vegas apartment

One person was injured in a fire on Feb. 4, 2018. (Source: LVFR)

One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment after a fire Sunday morning, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to the incident at 5:01 a.m. in the 1900 block of D Street, near Lake Mead Boulevard.

Firefighters were able to confine the blaze to one apartment.

One person was taken to University Medical Center for treatment of minor smoke inhalation, the department said.

Five adults were displaced by the fire, the department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the department said.

Damage was estimated at $25,000, the department said.

