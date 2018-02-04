Law firm helps with sex misconduct inquiry into Steve Wynn

The Board of Directors of Wynn Resorts announced it formed a special committee "comprised solely of independent directors to investigate allegations" against Steve Wynn named in a Jan. 26, 2018 Wall Street Journal article.

Steve Wynn resigned Saturday as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

The chair of the Republican National Committee says they will return contributions from former finance chair Steve Wynn if he's found guilty of sexual misconduct allegations.

Wynn Resorts has hired a law firm to help investigate sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn, the company's chairman and CEO.

A statement by Los Angeles-based law firm O'Melveny & Myers LLP says it will assist the Wynn board's special committee of independent directors with the inquiry.

The statement released Friday says investigators will set up a phone and web-based reporting line for current and former Wynn employees to provide information.

The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 26 that a number of women said Wynn harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.

The Las Vegas billionaire has vehemently denied the allegations, which he attributed to a campaign led by his ex-wife.

He also faces investigations by gambling regulators in two states.

