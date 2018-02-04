Valley community mourns death of mother of six, calls for domestic violence awareness

Loved ones gathered at a Las Vegas park to remember the life of Christina Vivas (FOX5).

A Valley community is morning the loss of a woman, who police said was shot and killed by her husband.

Christina Wheeler Vivas leaves behind six children. On Saturday night, dozens gathered to remember her and raise awareness of domestic violence.

Police said Christina’s teenage son called 9-1-1, saying his stepfather killed his mother. That man, Axel Vivas, tried to run away but was later found and killed in a shoot-out with police.

Now Christina’s loved ones are left working to honor her memory.

“She was funny, really funny,” coworkers of Christina said.

Coworkers and friends shared their fondest memories of the mother of six.

“That’s what I’ll miss most about her, her smile,” Stephanie Pursley said. “I would see her first thing in the morning, 4 a.m., and she was just that beacon that pushed me through the day.”

But her coworkers said if she ever had a bad day, she never let it show. So they said they didn’t see any signs things weren’t going well at home.

“Then you feel bad because you wonder, ‘Well did I just miss that one moment where I didn’t pay attention and she did come in. And she had a bad day,’” Jasmine Lee said.

That’s why her loved ones are now working to raise awareness of domestic violence, an issue they said is too common in the Valley.

“This is not going to go away, but we don’t want her memory to be in vain,” Pursley said.

Advocates said the easiest way to do that is to just start a conversation.

“Silence is no longer an option,” Keisha Gibbs said. “We all need to speak up. If you see something, hear something, know something, just speak up.”

Loved ones of Christina hope their tragedy can lead to change.

“If we touch one person by bringing awareness to this, then we’ve done our job and Christina will not have passed in vain,” Gibbs said.

Christina’s funeral is in Tennessee on Sunday. If you would like to help her family and her six children, you can visit https://www.gofundme.com/christinavivas.

