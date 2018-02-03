Las Vegas police continue search in fatal shooting of homeless man

Las Vegas police on Saturday asked members of the community that live in the area of 14th Street and U.S. 95 to look at their home security and surveillance systems from yesterday morning to see if they have footage of a homicide suspect or his vehicle.

Police said on Friday at 4:16 a.m., video surveillance captured a dark-colored sport utility vehicle drive up and park near where the victim was found off North 14th Street and U.S. 95. The man was seen walking up to the victim, who was sleeping at the time and shooting him. The suspect then ran back to the vehicle and drove away.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or anyone with any surveillance video of the possible suspects or his vehicle, is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

