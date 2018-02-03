Support group for 1 October survivors starting this month in Hen - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Support group for 1 October survivors starting this month in Henderson

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
The Las Vegas Victims Fund Committee has released a preliminary plan detailing how more than $10 million will be distributed to victims of 1 October. The Las Vegas Victims Fund Committee has released a preliminary plan detailing how more than $10 million will be distributed to victims of 1 October.

A support group for 1 October survivors and family members will begin meeting this month in Henderson.

The meetings, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., will take place at Dignity Health Siena Campus (3001 St. Rose Pkwy).  

For more information, contact 702-455-AIDE (2433).

