Alleged drive-by shooting leaves man dead in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in central Las Vegas late Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to reports of gunshots on the 1800 block of Arville Street, near Oakley Boulevard at 11:39 p.m. On arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk, a Metro release said.

He was transported to UMC Trauma where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the man was walking westbound on Arville Street when a vehicle pulled up next to him and opened fire, a Metro release said.

LVMPD Homicide detectives believe the victim may have been the target of a drive-by shooting. No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this murder or the suspect(s) involved are urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

