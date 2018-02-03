Metro releases footage of two people of interest in deadly east Las Vegas shooting

A man has died after being shot in the chest by a suspect outside an east Las Vegas grocery store, Metro police confirmed.

Officers responded to the incident in the parking lot of Cabana Food Market near Owens Avenue and Sandhill Road Saturday just before 2 p.m.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said the victim, identified as David Lee Parsons, 41, and the suspect were involved in a fight inside a market. The suspect went outside to the parking lot and got into a black Dodge Charger. Parsons followed and went up to the driver side window. A struggle ensued over a handgun. At some point, Parsons was shot and fell to the ground. The suspect stayed in the vehicle and drove off.

The suspect was described by police as a black man, standing approximately 5'9" tall, with a medium build and braided hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a doo rag, dark jacket, dark jeans and a gold necklace.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, Metro released video surveillance of two people of interest.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.