Man shot and killed in East Valley grocery store parking lot

A man has died after being shot in the chest by a suspect outside an east Las Vegas grocery store, Metro police confirmed.

Lt. Cervantes said two men were involved in a verbal confrontation, then what police called a fist-fight in the parking lot of Cabana Food Market near Owens Avenue and Sandhill Road Saturday afternoon.

The suspect, described on the scene by Lt. Dan McGrath as a black male, shot the man in the chest and fled the scene, police said. The victim, a while male about 30 years old, was pronounced deceased by authorities.

Metro police are searching for the suspect. The vehicle the suspect and a "heavy-set" woman fled in was described as a newer model black Dodge Charger with dark tint, heading westbound.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

