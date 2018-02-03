FBI: Stephen Paddock wasn't the only one who bought illegal ammo from Doug Haig

An Arizona man has been arrested for selling armor-piercing bullets to the 1 October shooter.

Douglas Haig was initially named a second person of interest in the shooting, earlier this week. Police found his name, address, and fingerprints at the crime scene.

According to the FBI, Haig sold armor-piercing ammunition to people across the country without a license.

"Analysis of the sales records and documents recovered from Haig's residence reflects more than one hundred instances of documented sales of (armor piercing), (armor piercing incendiary), or (high explosive armor piercing incendiary) ammunition," wrote FBI Special Agent Christopher W. McPeak.

FBI agents also interviewed three people in Nevada who they say purchased armor-piercing ammunition from Haig.

On Friday morning, prior to his arrest, Haig spoke to reporters at his attorney's office in Chandler, Arizona.

Haig said he sold ammunition as a "hobby" and did not notice "anything that would set off an alarm" with Stephen Paddock.

Haig did not mention anything about incendiary ammunition or armor-piercing ammunition, nor was he asked any questions about those types of ammunition. He said Paddock only purchased tracer ammunition.

FOX5 first reported Haig's connection to incendiary ammunition on Tuesday.

"What (Paddock) bought was surplus US military tracer ammunition," Haig said. "600 rounds, 7.62mm NATO M62, manufactured by Lake City. 120 rounds, 5.56mm M196, manufactured by Lake City, in the original packaging."

Nick Goyak, an Army veteran and employee at Ventura Munitions in Las Vegas, said he does not believe Paddock fired tracer ammunition.

Tracer ammunition typically creates a red streak through the air, behind the bullet being fired.

"In the back, there's actually a cavity where they place the pyrotechnic material," Goyak described. "Most of the time, out here, people are using them more or less for fun. It's a nice little light show."

Haig's fingerprints were found on armor-piercing incendiary ammunition inside Paddock's Mandalay Bay hotel room.



I've read all 58 autopsies. The doctors do not go into intricate detail on the bullets.



In some cases they were only able to recover fragments.



In some cases the bullet went through and through.



"(Paddock) said that he was going to go out to the desert and put on a light show either with or for his friends," Haig said.

“His ammunition was not used, but it probably would have been less of a tragedy, fewer people would have died if that tracer ammunition would have been used,” said Marc J. Victor, Haig's defense attorney.

Goyak said he believes armor-piercing incendiary ammunition could have been used by Paddock to shoot jet fuel tanks next to the Route 91 Harvest Festival grounds.

"It creates heat to get penetration through armor," he described. "He was shooting at the airport. He was trying to hit the gas tanks out there. Utilizing something that has more piercing ability would definitely benefit what he was trying to accomplish... He would have to have had a different set up to get the outcome that he would have wanted."

Haig was arrested and released. Per the terms of his release, he is no longer allowed to sell or handle firearms and ammunition.

Since he was named a person of interest, Haig said he has been receiving death threats.

“I've had people pounding on my door," he said. "One woman screaming through my door that I should be killed, and I should die. It's been not a lot of fun, quite frankly.”

If convicted, Haig could face the statutory maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

