Total flu deaths rises to 18 in Clark County

Two more people died from the flu in Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District confirmed Friday. 

The deaths brought the total number of deaths to 18 for the current flu season. 

The health district said the two people who died were over the age of 65. 

A total of 694 people were hospitalized and there are 878 confirmed cases, according to the health district. 

