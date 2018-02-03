The Southern Nevada Health District is encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccine this season.

This year's flu season is only getting worse. For the first time, ever all states in the lower 48 are reporting widespread flu activity in the same week.

A woman uses IV therapy to help prevent the flu. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)

A Valley mother told FOX5 her son died in her arms three days after he was diagnosed with the flu.

Carlo Occhipinti, 12, died from the flu just days before his birthday (FOX5).

Valley mom: My 12-year-old son died after flu diagnosis

The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed two additional flu-related deaths in Clark County during the third week of January.

The logo for the Southern Nevada Health District. (File)

Two additional flu-related deaths reported in Clark County

Total flu deaths rises to 18 in Clark County

Two more people died from the flu in Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District confirmed Friday.

The deaths brought the total number of deaths to 18 for the current flu season.

The health district said the two people who died were over the age of 65.

A total of 694 people were hospitalized and there are 878 confirmed cases, according to the health district.

For information on the flu, visit the Southern Nevada Health District's website.

