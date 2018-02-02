North Las Vegas police investigating critical injury crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

North Las Vegas police investigating critical injury crash

North Las Vegas police said they are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Friday. 

Just after 5 p.m., the police department confirmed the crash on Twitter at Washburn Road and Scott Robinson Boulevard, near Clayton Street. 

According to police, an 18-year-old girl sustained critical injuries. 

Police said the driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment. 

Motorists were urged to avoid the area. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

