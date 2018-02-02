Man, charged after selling ammo to 1 October shooter, receiving death threats

The Arizona man, who sold ammunition to the 1 October shooter, is now facing charges of manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.

Douglas Haig was named a second person of interest in the shooting, earlier this week. Police said Haig sold the gunman bullets, illegal in Nevada.

Haig’s attorney said his client wants to protect his public reputation. After 1 October, Haig says he quit his job selling ammo. Now he’s not sure he will ever get back into the business.

“I had no contribution toward what Paddock did, I had no way to see into his mind,” Haig said. “The product that I sold him had absolutely nothing to do with what he did. I'm a vendor, a merchant whose name was released.”

That’s something that Haig said shouldn’t have even happened.

“I was shocked that my name was the only one that was not redacted,” he said. “It focused all the attention on me.”

According to police documents, Haig sold 720 rounds of tracer ammunition to Stephen Paddock the month before 1 October.

“At no time did I see anything suspicious or odd or anything that would set off an alarm,” he said.

But his attorney said none of Haig’s ammo was used in the massacre.

“His ammunition was not used, but it probably would have been less of a tragedy, fewer people would have died if that tracer ammunition would have been used,” Marc J. Victor said.

Haig remembers his shock when federal investigators called him the day after the shooting.

“Revulsion, sickness, horrified that this man would do something like that,” he said. “Probably one of the most horrible things I've ever been told or heard of.”

Haig said he is cooperating with investigators. He’s even offered to show them samples of the ammo he used.

But since his name has been linked to the tragedy, Haig said it’s been a nightmare.

“It's changed quite a bit since my name was released,” he said. “I've had people pounding on my door, death threats, one woman screaming through my door that I should be killed, and I should die. It's been not a lot of fun quite frankly.”

Haig’s attorney said they could pursue legal action since his name was not redacted. But they most likely will not.

Written by: Tiana Bohner

