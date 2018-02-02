Homeless man killed while sleeping in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Homeless man killed while sleeping in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police released surveillance of the shooting death of a homeless man. (Source: LVMPD) Las Vegas Metro police released surveillance of the shooting death of a homeless man. (Source: LVMPD)
Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a man who was captured on camera shooting a homeless man. 

Police said on Friday at 4:16 a.m., video surveillance captured a dark-colored sport utility vehicle drive up and park near where the victim was found off North 14th Street and U.S. 95. The man was seen walking up to the victim, who was sleeping at the time and shooting him. The suspect then ran back to the vehicle and drove away.

Officers found the homeless man deceased under the bridge just after 10 a.m.

The identity of the victim will later be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-8285-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

