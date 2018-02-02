Police: Person extricated, injured in three-car crash on Town C - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: Person extricated, injured in three-car crash on Town Center Drive

Written by Lesha Ruffin
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A three-car accident sent a person to a Valley hospital Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:21 p.m. at Desert Primrose Lane and Town Center Drive, near the Town Center shopping center.

A person trapped in one of the vehicles involved was extricated by responding officials.

It was unclear if anyone else was injured.

No further details were immediately released.

