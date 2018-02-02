North Las Vegas shooting leaves man, woman dead

Police investigate double homicide at apartment complex at E. Rome and Pecos in North Las Vegas. Feb. 2, 2018. (Photo: Peter Dawson/ FOX5)

A man and a woman are dead after a shooting in North Las Vegas early Friday morning, according to police.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of East Rome Boulevard near Pecos Road.

Residents in the complex told police that arguments between a man and woman, then gunfire shortly thereafter.

A unidentified African American man died at the scene, and a 43-year-old African-American woman was transported to a Valley hospital with critical injuries, according to police. She later died at the hospital.

Police said the shooter had not been located and was outstanding.

Investigators were working to determine what lead to the shooting.

No further information was immediately released.

