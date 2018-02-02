Man arrested after deadly North Las Vegas shooting leaves two dead

Police investigate double homicide at apartment complex at E. Rome and Pecos in North Las Vegas. Feb. 2, 2018. (Photo: Peter Dawson/ FOX5)

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas Friday.

The incident happened at about 5 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of East Rome Boulevard near Pecos Road.

Arriving officers found two victims, an unidentified African-American man, who died at the scene, and a 43-year-old African-American woman, who was transported to University Medical Center with critical injuries, according to police. She later died at the hospital.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said there was a loud argument between the woman and the suspect, identified as Caleb Maxey, 50. Witnesses then heard multiple gunshots followed by silence. The investigation revealed Maxey and the woman had a prior domestic relationship where Maxey was previously arrested for stalking.

After a few hours following the shooting, the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team located Maxey in the 700 block of East Naples Drive, near Harmon Avenue and Swenson Street, where he was taken into custody.

Maxey was booked for two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated stalking.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

