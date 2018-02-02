Two men seriously injured in east Valley Walmart shooting

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in the parking lot of an East Valley Walmart neighborhood Thursday night.

According to Lt. Jeff Goodwin, Metro units were dispatched to reports of shots fired at the grocery store on 1400 South Lamb Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard at 10:15 p.m. The preliminary investigation indicates that the two men were involved in either a verbal or physical confrontation.

Gunfire was exchanged between the two individuals, police said. It's unknown who is the suspect or victim at this time.

Both men were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Walmart is currently closed pending the investigation of this incident. Stay with FOX5 for updates as this story develops.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.