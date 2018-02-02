Police: Two men seriously injured in east Valley Walmart shooting

LVMPD units investigate the scene of a shooting in a east Valley Walmart parking lot (Kurt Rempe / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police investigated a shooting that left two men injured in the parking lot of an east Valley Walmart neighborhood Thursday night.

According to Metro Police Lt. Jeff Goodwin, officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired at the grocery store on 1400 South Lamb Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard at 10:15 p.m. The preliminary investigation indicates that the two men were involved in either a verbal or physical confrontation.

Gunfire was exchanged between the two individuals, police said. It's unknown who is the suspect or victim at this time.

Both men were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Walmart was temporarily closed during the investigation of this incident.

