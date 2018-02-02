Neon Museum debuts shimmering new show

The Neon Museum's 'boneyard' is filled with iconic signs that used to light up Las Vegas. Now, thanks to a one-of-a-kind exhibit, the pieces of Valley history are glimmering once again.

The show is called "Brilliant," and after nine months of work, it debuted at the Neon Museum Friday night.

The exhibit uses projectors to make it look like the signs are lighting up, bringing signs from places like The Golden Nugget, Lady Luck and Binion's Horseshoe back to life.

The creators of the show said they worked with the Neon Museum to make sure the depictions look exactly like they did years ago when the signs lined Las Vegas streets.

"Seeing these artifacts, it was really amazing too look at them and see what they actually used to look like," said Craig Winslow, the artist and designer of the massive project. "Seeing these actual signs and seeing a magic happen to let them shine again. There's just something special there."

"Brilliant" runs four times a night. Tickets to the show cost $23 for non-locals and $15 for locals, seniors and military members.

