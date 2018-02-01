Man hit by vehicle in West Valley suffers critical injuries

A pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the West Valley Thursday evening.

Las Vegas Metro police were dispatched to the auto-pedestrian crash at the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street at 5:53 p.m., according to Lt. Cervantes.

Police said a man in his 60's was crossing eastbound Charleston lanes outside of a marked sidewalk when he was struck by a vehicle. He was transported to UMC trauma in "very critical condition," police said. Due to the nature of the pedestrian's injuries, Metro's fatal unit was requested at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Lane closures in the area are in effect while officers investigate the crash.

