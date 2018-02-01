Parent concerned over dangerous east Valley school zone

A Las Vegas mom is voicing concerns over what she's saying is a dangerous school zone outside of Edwards Elementary School near Diamond Head and Page Street in the East Valley.

"There are kids and parents jumping right out in the middle of traffic, you know, with no care and it's very scary. I’ve been close to hitting a child," parent Kristin Lopez said.

Kristin Lopez has a second-grade daughter at Edwards Elementary and sees what she calls “chaos” daily.

"There are cars parked everywhere and making U-turns and kids walking across the street in the middle of the street," Lopez said.

FOX5 witnessed parents parking in red zones, blocking fire hydrants, crossing outside of crosswalks and stopping traffic illegally.

CCSD police said, unfortunately, that is pretty normal for elementary schools with so many parents walking their kids in and out.

"I’m just concerned for the safety of not only my child but other parents children and I see it on a daily basis when I pick up my child and I don’t want anyone to get hit and I don’t want it to wait until a child does get hit before something actually happens," Lopez said.

The CCSD police media contact was out of the office Thursday, but told FOX5 he'll ask their traffic and safety division about this area Friday.

