Missing 25-year-old man feared dead after suspicious video

Terran Olson-Carlisle, 25, was reported missing in March. Las Vegas Metro police said he had not spoken to his family in months. The same day, a missing person's report was filed with the department. Police also obtained suspicious surveillance video from a business on South Buffalo Drive.

"The business over there called then officers responded and then detectives responded," Lt. Dan McGrath said. "It was not a huge amount of blood like you'd have at a very bloody scene, but it was enough for them to call us and say 'hey we got this it's unusual.'"

In the surveillance video, two men are seen pulling up in a black SUV. They get out of the vehicle and throw away a bag. McGrath said inside the bag were rubber gloves and bloody clothes. After testing the blood, it was linked back to missing Olson-Carlisle, police said.

In a press conference, Metro Police said Olson-Carlisle rarely spoke with his family but would check in on occasion. Although they have not heard from him for some time. Investigators also said he has not touched his bank account.

Metro Police said Olson-Carlisle is likely dead so the Metro homicide unit took over the case. Now Metro Police are asking the public to help them find the people in the video.

Anyone with information on Olson-Carlisle or on the two people of interest in the video is urged to contact Metro's homicide section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

