Wife of fallen Las Vegas Metro officer keeps his legacy alive

The wife of a Metro officer, killed in the line of duty, said this anniversary never gets easier.

“Every year, February 1, feels the same,” Dawn Prendes said. “It brings me back to that day when this tragedy happened. I can remember every detail of it.”

Sergeant Henry Prendes was shot and killed on this day, 12 years ago. Now his loved ones are making sure he’s never forgotten.

Thursday morning, Metro sent out a tweet to honor Sergeant Prendes, saying in part, “remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

In 2006, Prendes was ambushed and shot while responding to a domestic call. His wife said she remembers Henry’s charisma and kindness the most.

Dawn has been determined to turn her tragedy into something good.

“Henry’s alive in our hearts every day,” she said. “Not a day goes by that we don’t mention his name, that we don’t honor him by bringing kids to camp, that we’re not building his legacy.”

After Henry’s death, she started a non-profit camp for underprivileged children. Henry was born and raised in the Valley so Dawn said he would be proud to see they’re making a difference in his community.

“It’s just been a blessing to carry on his legacy and honor him in this way,” Prendes said. “He’s got the ultimate naming right: Henry’s Place.”

In past years, Dawn has relied on an annual golf tournament to raise money for the camp. This Spring, they will hold the first-ever gala fundraiser. Her goal is to raise $2 million. To get involved, visit http://www.henrysplace.org/.

