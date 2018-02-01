Nevada game warden discovers body in northeast Las Vegas

A Nevada game warden found a body in the far northeast Valley Thursday afternoon, Metro police confirmed.

Police said the warden contacted Metro at 3:53 p.m. to report the discovery at Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road. The warden added that the deceased individual may have possible stab wounds.

LVMPD officers are making their way to the location. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

