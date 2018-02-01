Shooting under investigation near Twain and Paradise - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Shooting under investigation near Twain and Paradise

Posted: Updated:
LVMPD patrol vehicles block an intersection where a person was shot (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5). LVMPD patrol vehicles block an intersection where a person was shot (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon. 

Officers responded to the incident just after 2 p.m. in the 500 block of East Twain Avenue, near Paradise Road. 

One person was taken to a local hospital, police said. The condition of that person was not immediately known. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Police said motorists should expect road closures in the area. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.