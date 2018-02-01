Shooting under investigation near Twain and Paradise

LVMPD patrol vehicles block an intersection where a person was shot (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident just after 2 p.m. in the 500 block of East Twain Avenue, near Paradise Road.

One person was taken to a local hospital, police said. The condition of that person was not immediately known.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police said motorists should expect road closures in the area.

