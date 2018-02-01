Winning ticket worth nearly $2M sold at Primm lotto store

In this undated image, a lottery store patron holds a stack of Powerball tickets. (Source: File/FOX5)

A winning ticket worth nearly $2 million was sold at the lotto store in Primm.

The ticket was sold at Primm Valley Lotto, located near Interstate 15 and Stateline. The ticket matched the numbers 7, 4, 14, 59, and 46, missing only the red Powerball number 22 on Wednesday's drawing. The ticket was worth $1,999,845.

California State Lottery officials said they will not know who the winner is until the prize is claimed.

The retailer will also receive a $9,999 bonus for selling the ticket.

The next drawing, on Saturday, is worth $145 million.

