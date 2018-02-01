Las Vegas smoke shop clerk sentenced in connection with deadly s - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas smoke shop clerk sentenced in connection with deadly shooting

Raad Sunna (Source: LVMPD)
A Las Vegas smoke shop clerk who took a plea deal in connection with the death of a teen at the shop was sentenced on Thursday. 

Raad Sunna pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor charge of aiming a firearm at a human being in October. He was sentenced by a Nevada judge to 364 days in the Clark County Detention Center. The sentence was suspended and he was put on probation, to not exceed three years with conditions. 

Sunna was caught on surveillance video from inside the Lucky Cigars and Smokes shop shooting 13-year-old Fabriccio Patti in December 2016 after an attempted robbery. Sunna told police the shooting was in self-defense. However, police said the video showed Sunna was not in real danger when three teens entered the store to steal. Sunna shot Patti seven times in the back. The other two juveniles were taken into custody nearby. 

Sunna was not arrested on the night of the shooting when detectives were told it was in self-defense. Once detectives reviewed the surveillance video they arrested him. 

He was initially charged with murder. 

