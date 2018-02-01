Las Vegas police seek help with missing person case

Detectives with Las Vegas Metro police said they are hoping the public can help identify two men who dumped a bag with clothing and blood in connection with a missing person case.

On March 2, 2017, 25-year-old Terran Olson-Carlisle was reported missing. On the day the report was filed, detectives obtained surveillance video from a business located in the 3900 block of South Buffalo Drive, near Flamingo Road, that showed two men arriving in a black sport utility vehicle at the back of the business. The men got out of the vehicle and dumped a bag into one of the dumpsters. The bag had some clothing and blood that belonged to Olson-Carlisle.

Metro's homicide section is investigating the case due to the "suspicious circumstances."

Detectives said they would like to speak to anyone who has information on Olson-Carlisle's activities in the weeks leading up to his disappearance.

Anyone with information on Olson-Carlisle, or on the two people of interest in the video, is urged to contact Metro's homicide section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

