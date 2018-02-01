AAA offers 'Tipsy Tow' to keep drunk drivers on sidelines

AAA is offering its Tipsy Tow service so drunk drivers stay on the sidelines during Super Bowl Sunday.

The company said if your plans include alcohol, then you should also plan for a safe ride home."But if those plans fall through, AAA can provide a 'Hail Mary' and tow your car home for free," the company said.

The service will start at 6 p.m. on Sunday and run through 6 a.m. on Monday.

Drivers, passengers, party hosts, bartenders or restaurant managers should call 1-800-AAA-HELP, state they need a "Tipsy Tow," and provide the driver's name, home address, phone number, as well as the location for the driver and vehicle.

You don't have to be a AAA member to receive a "Tipsy Tow." The company will provide free 10 miles of towing for the driver, one passenger, and their vehicle. Any additional miles are subject to a standard towing rate. "Tipsy Tow" does not take reservations. The service does not include roadside assistance.

