New York-New York roller coasters gets virtual reality upgrade

Thrill-seekers can take their excitement (and stomachs) to the next level at New York-New York Hotel and Casino.

Virtual Reality goggles have been added to the Big Apple roller coaster that makes up part of the landscape and charm of the hotel. Riders, who would otherwise see the coaster tracks, now begin their journey in a laboratory where they find an alien friend who comes along for the ride. As you feel the coaster go down the first big drop, you begin flying through the air through over the Las Vegas Strip. Added bonus: you crash through the MGM marquee instead of observing it.

“It’s just a new and exciting way for our guests to the see the iconic strip. We are always looking for the next best thing to enhance the experience,” says Nicole Stagner, Vice President of marketing at the New York-New York Hotel and Casino.

The goggles sync up with sensors in the roller coaster cars keep the digital background with you throughout the three and a half minute ride. And the roller coaster still operates the same max speed.

The German company that created this new vibe spent a year working with video footage and drawings to design the background. Iconic Las Vegas features such as the lion at MGM and the fountains at Bellagio get cameo appearances. The new ride experience costs $5 for a total of $20 dollars. Without goggles, riders pay $15 dollars.

