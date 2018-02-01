More NHP troopers to patrol Las Vegas roads

The side of a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle shown in an undated image. (File)

The Nevada Highway Patrol says drivers in the Las Vegas area should expect to see a lot more troopers patrolling roads over the next two weeks.

Starting Thursday, the agency will double and sometimes triple the number of troopers aiming to crack down on impaired drivers.

The effort, which will run through Feb. 15, comes right before Super Bowl weekend.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk said people should "drive sober or be prepared to face the consequences."

The agency encouraged people to designate a sober driver if they'll be drinking alcohol and to call 9-1-1 if they see a drunk driver on the road.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.