Nevada gambling regulators to investigate Wynn sex allegations

Nevada gambling regulators are investigating the sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board announced the investigation in a statement Tuesday.

The board says it opened the probe after completing a review, but it did not provide any details. Board chairwoman Becky Harris declined to comment.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn. One case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist.

Wynn has denied the allegations.

Gambling regulators in Massachusetts, where Wynn's company is building a casino, are also looking into the allegations.

In addition, the China arm of Wynn's casino empire has said it will comply with Macau regulators as they seek more information.

