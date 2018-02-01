Las Vegas police looking for man who robbed southwest valley business

Las Vegas police said they are looking for a man they believe robbed a business in the southwest valley earlier this month.

The man entered the business near the 6500 block of S. Fort Apache Road on Jan. 4 about 10:23 p.m. He leaped over the counter and demanded money from the business at gunpoint. The suspect fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money and left in a late 2000's silver, four-door vehicle.

The man was described as having a thin build about 5'8". He was wearing a dark green ball cap, black cloth over his face, a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shows.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

