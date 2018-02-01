Man sought in northwest Las Vegas Valley robbery

Las Vegas police said officers are looking for a man who robbed a business in the northwest valley in Dec.

According to a press release, the man entered the business at the 7400 block of Cheyenne Avenue, near Buffalo Drive, about 7:07 p.m. on Dec. 28 and pointed a firearm at employees and customers. After demanding money, the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount.

The suspect was described as a man between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 with a medium build.

Detectives said they are also looking to identify a person of interest who was in the business prior to the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Robbery Section at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

