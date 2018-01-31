Man killed during drug-related robbery at west Valley apartment complex

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his chest outside of a west Las Vegas apartment building after a drug-related robbery Wednesday night police said.

Metro police officers were called to the 8500 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Durango Drive, at 6:11 p.m. to reports of a single gunshot, according to Lt. Dan McGrath. The victim, a 25-year-old man, was found dead near the center of The Enclaves apartments.

Police said the victim showed up to the complex to buy drugs. At some point, the victim and suspect were involved in a physical fight. The victim was shot and the suspect ran away. When the victim was shot, police said his friend who was waiting in the car attempted CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was described as a black male between 25- and 30 years old, standing approximately 5'11" tall, with a fade-type haircut. He was last seen wearing a letterman jacket, a backpack, and dark pants. Police said he was last seen running westbound through the complex.

The victim's friend was described as a cooperative witness and will not be charged with a crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

