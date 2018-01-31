Retired Metro homicide detective sheds light on new 1 October documents

A retired Metro homicide detective shed light on the latest developments in the 1 October investigation. In nearly 300 pages of documents unsealed Tuesday, police named an Arizona man, Doug Haig as a person of interest. Haig sold ammunition to Stephen Paddock.

“The fact that he was associated with selling the tracer rounds to him and the fact that no tracer rounds were used that night is kind of curious,” retired Metro Detective Phil Ramos said.

Detective Ramos retired from Metro’s homicide division, but has been following the investigation closely.

“I think that the person of interest applied the night of the shooting and the next several days until he was spoken to by the FBI. I don't think he's any longer a person of interest, that individual. There may be somebody else that's still a person of interest where charges may be coming,” Det. Ramos said.

He said after Metro revealed all of the shooter’s weapons were purchased legally, his mind started to go in a different direction.

“The fact that that comment was made and the fact that Marilou (Danley, another person of interest) was not going to be charged, that just leaves one big huge red flag of the child pornography,” Det. Ramos said.

Ramos said the hundreds of images of child porn found on the shooter's laptop likely led to an entirely new investigation, but he said there could still be more “persons of interest.”

“I'm certain and I'm absolutely 100 percent sure that he was the only one in that room that was shooting those rifles. That's not to say that he didn't have anyone helping him scout out areas maybe not knowing what they were doing,” Det. Ramos said.

Ramos said as more information comes out, so did more questions, and the biggest question of all is still a mystery.

“From day one, I've been saying if they don't have it now it's, the farther away from the shooting it gets, the less likely they're gonna be able to come up with a motive,” Det. Ramos said.

The new documents also revealed that a sergeant originally authored a search warrant that said SWAT officers saw the shooter kill himself. In the preliminary report, it said the shooter was dead before officers entered. That sergeant issued this statement Wednesday:

“We stand behind what was written in the Preliminary Investigative Report. The investigation has clearly shown that no one was in the room when Paddock committed suicide. We stand by that and are confident in that conclusion.

The original search warrant that I authored was based upon preliminary, unconfirmed information that was coming in fast and furious as that night unfolded. I stand behind what I wrote in that declaration although the investigation has proven something different. It is not uncommon once an investigation has concluded that there might be differing information than when it started.”

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.