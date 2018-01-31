Coroner releases autopsy records of all 1 October victims, person of interest speaks

Stephen Paddock unleashed his rampage through two broken windows at the Mandalay Bay hotel (FOX5).

The Clark County Coroner released autopsy records of all 58 people killed in 1 October. The reports name the cause of death, all of which were gunshot wounds. The reports also list where each victim was shot, which injuries they suffered, the clothes they wore, height and weight, tattoos and descriptions of their bodies, including organs.

The records were released after a public records lawsuit was filed by The Associated Press and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The manner of death for each victim is listed as homicide. Each report has the victim's name redacted. Most reports specify that the victims were not shot at close range. Some victims, who were shot in the head, did not have full internal autopsies.

FOX5 has yet to receive an autopsy for the shooter, Stephen Paddock, because his "report is not finalized."

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said a copy of the autopsy has not yet been given to law enforcement, despite the fact that Paddock's body has already been cremated and given to his brother in Florida.

Fudenberg said, in December, that all victims were killed by gunfire.

Douglas Haig, the "person of interest," speaks

Reporters met Douglas Haig outside of his home in Mesa, Arizona after news broke that he was named a "person of interest" in the 1 October shooting. Inside Paddocks Mandalay Bay hotel room, officers found ammunition with Haig's name on it.

"Do you know him?" asked an Arizona reporter.

"No," Haig replied. "Not at all."

Haig is not the only person who sold weapons or ammunition to Paddock. Still, he is the only person of interest named in Metro's search warrant affidavits.

According to his website, Haig sells tracer ammunition and incendiary ammunition. He shut down his business "indefinitely" at some point after October 28.

FOX5 and CNN first reported, on October 6, that Paddock attempted to buy tracer ammunition at a gun show in the Phoenix area. At the time, CNN believed Paddock did not fire tracer ammunition.

It is now unclear whether Paddock fired any of the ammunition he purchased from Haig. Metro officers discovered multiple types of legal and illegal ammunition inside Paddock's hotel room.

"“The AR-10 .308/7.62 rifle magazines and the bolt action rifle were loaded with Tracer, Frangible Incendiary, Armor Piercing and Armor Piercing Incendiary ammunition," wrote officers in Metro's preliminary investigative report.

Tracer ammunition and incendiary ammunition are legal in Nevada. Armor-piercing ammunition is illegal in both Nevada and Arizona.

Two weeks prior to the release of Haig's name, Metro attorney Nick Crosby said charges could be filed against a person of interest within "maybe 60 days."

"Friday, if you contact my attorney, Mark J Victor, we will be holding another press conference," Haig told reporters outside of his home. "So you guys can come ask me any questions you want."

Victor said his client was disturbed that he didn't spot any suspicious signs about Paddock. He said Haig had no reason to believe Paddock would do anything illegal with the ammunition.

Douglas Haig told "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday he sold more than 700 rounds of ammunition to Paddock. He said Paddock told him he was going to put on a "light show" with the tracer ammunition he purchased.

Haig said he spoke to Paddock three times and that officials won't find any connection between the two.

