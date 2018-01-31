Las Vegas police arrest multiple suspects in west valley crime spree

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released the identities of six adults arrest in connection with a crime spree in the west valley.

The six were identified in a series of robberies, home invasions, carjackings, burglaries and kidnappings that stretched from Summerlin to the far northwest, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Captain Sasha Larkin said.

They are connected to at least 14 events, according to a press release. In several of the events, police identified Dilon Hess, 22, as a suspect. Of the 14 events, Larkin detailed three.

[RELATED: Elderly man breaks silence after violent Las Vegas home invasion]

Two female victims pulled into a convenience store parking lot near Cimmaron Road and Vegas Drive on Monday, Jan. 15 when they were approached by a male suspect who ordered them out of the vehicle at gunpoint. The victims ran away and the suspect took property from the car, police said.

Two days later, Larkin said an elderly person was approached at gunpoint by a male suspect in front of his garage and ordered into his home. A second suspect joined, they tied the elderly victim up and ransacked his home. The suspects took property from the victim’s home and car.

An employee of a business in the Arroyo Crossing shopping center, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215, arrived for work the following Tuesday, Jan. 23, and was approached by a male suspect with a gun. The suspect got into the vehicle and forced the man to drive to a nearby ATM while another vehicle followed them. The victim was freed but his vehicle was stolen.

That same day, police attempted to arrest Hess at a gas station in the 6300 block of North Durango Drive. Hess rammed the police vehicle that approached his vehicle, then he and two others fled on foot. All were eventually taken into custody.

Including Hess, the others arrested were Alexis Haslinger, 19, Seth Meeks, 19, Lee Estrada, 33, Shyla Rosa, 20 and Cierra Cipriani, 22.

Anyone with any information about these crimes, or anyone with any information about these suspects, is urged to contact the LVMPD Northwest Area Command at 702-828-8577. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.