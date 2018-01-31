East Charleston off-ramp on I-15 to close for 30 days

The Nevada Department of Transportation will close the I-15 northbound to East Charleston Boulevard off-ramp in downtown Las Vegas for 30 days beginning 9 p.m. Sunday, February 4, for Project Neon.

Traffic will be diverted to a detour north of the exit that will loop back south to Charleston Boulevard from Grand Central Parkway, according to a press release.

Project Neon is a nearly $1 billion, 3.7-mile long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl interchange to Sahara Avenue. For more information, follow @NDOTProjectNeon.

