East Charleston off-ramp on I-15 to close for 30 days

Two people were killed and two others suffered non life-threatening injuries in a crash near Sahara Avenue and Lamb Boulevard Tuesday night, according to Metro Police.More >
Two people were killed and two others suffered non life-threatening injuries in a crash near Sahara Avenue and Lamb Boulevard Tuesday night, according to Metro Police.More >
Las Vegas police on Wednesday released the identities of six adults arrest in connection with a crime spree in the west valley.More >
Las Vegas police on Wednesday released the identities of six adults arrest in connection with a crime spree in the west valley.More >
At the start of this month, Donald Savastano felt like one lucky man. On Friday, Savastano died. He'd won the lottery just 23 days earlier.More >
At the start of this month, Donald Savastano felt like one lucky man. On Friday, Savastano died. He'd won the lottery just 23 days earlier.More >
A valley woman who was shot three times at the hands of her husband said he was thought she was cheating on him.More >
A valley woman who was shot three times at the hands of her husband said he was thought she was cheating on him.More >
A United Airlines passenger who tried to take her emotional support peacock with her on a cross-country flight has had the bird turned away by the airline because of health and safety concerns.More >
A United Airlines passenger who tried to take her emotional support peacock with her on a cross-country flight has had the bird turned away by the airline because of health and safety concerns.More >
A 17-year-old boy who police said was attacked at a troubled Washington high school has died at a hospital.More >
A 17-year-old boy who police said was attacked at a troubled Washington high school has died at a hospital.More >
A Texas woman is accused of impersonating another woman online by creating a fake sex ad.More >
A Texas woman is accused of impersonating another woman online by creating a fake sex ad.More >
A group that works to prevent and eliminate sexual and domestic violence said the sentence sends the wrong message.More >
A group that works to prevent and eliminate sexual and domestic violence said the sentence sends the wrong message.More >
The Super Bowl-bound Eagles running back is a North Las Vegas hometown hero.More >
The Super Bowl-bound Eagles running back is a North Las Vegas hometown hero.More >
Newly unsealed search warrants from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are revealing more discrepancies with the 1 October timeline.More >
Newly unsealed search warrants from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are revealing more discrepancies with the 1 October timeline.More >