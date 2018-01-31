Is this really the top Superbowl snack in Nevada?

As the country gears up for the sporting event on the year this Sunday, many have also been planning what they'll serve or bring to parties. Thanks to a new map, it might be a little easier to decide what cook up.

The infographic released by General Mills listed the top recipe in each state based on data from Betty Crocker, Pillsbury and Tablespoon. Nevada's top snack? (Drum roll, everybody!)

Sausage cheese balls.

Sausage cheese balls tied as one of the most popular snacks along with Chex Mix and Buffalo wings. If you're curious now, we pulled the recipe from Betty Crocker in case you wanted to showcase what is apparently Nevada's top Superbowl food:

Ingredients

3 cups Original Bisquick™ mix

1 pound uncooked bulk pork sausage*

4 cups shredded Cheddar cheese (16 ounces)

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves, crushed

1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley or 1/2 teaspoon parsley flakes

Barbecue sauce or chili sauce, if desired

Steps

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease bottom and sides of jelly roll pan. In large bowl, stir together all ingredients except barbecue sauce, using hands or spoon. Shape mixture into 1-inch balls. Place in pan. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until brown. Immediately remove from pan. Serve warm with sauce for dipping.

For the rest of the popular recipes, check out the map below.

