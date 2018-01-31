Wet'n'Wild looking to hire more than 300 employees in Las Vegas

Wet'n'Wild is shown in an undated image. (File)

If your ideal job involves being at a water park daily, then Wet'n'Wild has an opportunity for you.

Wet'n'Wild is looking to hire more than 300 seasonal employees for its sixth season. The company is accepting online applications for multiple positions including lifeguards, supervisory, admissions, guest services, emergency medical technicians, maintenance, food and beverage, retail, operations, and security.

The park offers its employees benefits such as free park admission, park discounts, flexible hours, training, reward programs and an end-of-summer appreciation party.

Anyone interested in applying can click here. After submitting an application online, Wet'n'Wild will contact select applicants to move on to the interviewing process.

The water park will reopen for operations on March 24 and remain open until the end of September 2018.

