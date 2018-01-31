Orlando tops Las Vegas as best place to get married

A couple ties the knot in an undated image. (File)

Las Vegas ranked as the second best place in the nation to get married, according to WalletHub. Orlando took first place.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities in the U.S. to find the cheapest and most convenient wedding destinations. The study examined the cities for wedding-friendliness, associated costs, event spaces, and hotel availability.

Las Vegas ranked well for facilities and services as well as activities and attractions. The city ranked 68th for costs.

Wallethub estimated couples spend about $35,000 for weddings.

Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Miami rounded off the remaining spots for the top five cities.

Bridgeport, Connecticut took the last place, ranking as the worst place to tie the knot.

