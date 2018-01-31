Vegas casinos' revenue grows in 2017 despite fewer visitors - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas casinos' revenue grows in 2017 despite fewer visitors

LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Casinos in Las Vegas saw their revenue increase in 2017 despite a drop in visitors to the destination.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Tuesday said casinos on the Las Vegas Strip earned $6.5 billion from gamblers last year. That's an increase of 1.3 percent compared to 2016.

Meanwhile, casinos in downtown Las Vegas took in $631.3 million in 2017. That's 11.8 percent more than in 2016.

The agency responsible for promoting Sin City has announced that fewer people visited the nation's gambling mecca last year.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says over 42.2 million people traveled to the area.

The agency attributed the 1.7 percent drop in visitation to the mass shooting on Oct. 1 and a temporary reduction in available rooms as several hotels underwent renovations.

